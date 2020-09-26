Share:

KARACHI-Central leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Member of Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh has severely criticised the concerned departments for having failed to drain out rainwater from his constituency (PS-99) in Karachi.

Actively engaged in relief activities in the constituency that is also comprised of different goths (villages), he said it was not only rural and remote areas of Sindh that were awaiting provincial government’s help, but several parts of the port city too were also exposed to almost similar situation.

“Water in many areas of my constituency is still obstructing the mobility of people despite the passage of one month since the rains have stopped, thus directly affecting people’s businesses and jobs,” he said.

“Authorities managing affairs of the province must rise above petty mentality and provide essential support to the people who may not have voted for their party but are citizens of the province,” stressed the PTI MPA.

Thanking Bait-ul-Islam, a non-governmental organisation, for helping him in the distribution of ration bags along with flour packs in Mohammadi Goth, that falls in PS-99, (Shaikh’s constituency), he said 1,000 bags were distributed in this one village while more were being arranged for other inundated localities. Shaikh said in compliance with the directives of his party chairman PM Imran Khan and in line with PTI’s motto, he and his colleagues were actively engaged in relief work in different affected areas of Sindh besides the provincial capital.

“I have also ensured my presence in rain/flood-affected areas of Mirpurkhas, Sanghar and Umerkot as I deemed this to be my responsibility as a public leader,” said Haleem Adil Shaikh. During this period, he said that relief work was undertaken on regular basis which needed to be complimented by provincial authorities. He reminded that President Arif Alvi had also visited the flood-hit areas of Sindh, and had met many people besides distributing relief goods. Meanwhile, sharing details of his relief work in Thatta and Sujawal, he said village Nowidbaraan continued to be inundated till date, exposing inhabitants to serious health hazards besides depriving them of resumption of routine life. Shaikh, accompanied by his party colleagues Amanullah Musakhel, Arsalan Brohi, Rehan Soomro, Hosh Mohammad Abbasi, Khalil Mohammad Lashari and others said people in the area had complained that not a single tent has been provided to them by the provincial government and their relevant departments.