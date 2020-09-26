Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed on Friday said Prime Minister Imran Khan rejected demands of Pakistan People’s Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N, for national reconciliation ordinance (NRO). Talking at a news channel program, he said leaders of PPP and PML-N, had a history of demanding NRO from the past leaderships but this time, their wish had been rejected by present ruler of the country. The Opposition parties were trying to call APC but they would fail in their designs, he added. Zulfikar Ali Bhutto the founder of PPP and Nawaz Sharif, representing PML-N, had been the part of Cabinets, with support of General (Retd), Ayub Khan and General (Retd) Zia ul Haq. The present leadership who was the founder of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), came into power after the 22-year-long struggle and support of the people of Pakistan, he stated.