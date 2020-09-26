Share:

LAHORE - On the directions of the Punjab Chief Minister, the provincial government has taken a major step for the promotion of investment of billions of rupees in the province by making issuance of NOC of different departments easy for setting up of cement factories. The government has also linked the issuance of NOC with a timeline whereas it has been decided to make necessary amendments in rules and regulations regarding the unused mining lease.

Usman Buzdar said that the government will facilitate investors by all means.

He directed to further expedite the process of issuing NOC besides simplifying the rules and regulation for the convenience of investors.

Usman Buzdar said that he will not tolerate any delay in this regard. He expressed satisfaction over the progress made in the issuance of NOC and lauded the performance of industries and other concerned departments. Usman Buzdar further directed to constitute a Steering Committee headed by Secretary Local Government.

This committee will review the entire process and ensure the timely issuance of NOC.

He said that investment can only be boosted if industries of the province made progress.

New investment will create numerous opportunities of employment. Secretary Industries briefed the meeting that the Punjab government has received 23 applications for installing cement plants. NOCs will be issued to the five applicants at the beginning of next month whereas necessary action has been initiated on the rest of the applications. It is worth mentioning that a cement plant costs Rs 30 to 40 billion. Provincial Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal, Chief Secretary, Secretaries Local Government, heads of Irrigation, Industry, Minerals, Environment, Special Monitoring Unit and concerned officials were present on this occasion.