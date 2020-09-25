Share:

RAWALPINDI - Provincial Minister for Literacy and Non-Formal Basic Education Raja Rashid Hafeez along with his spouse Dr Shazia paid a visit to Adiala Jail here on Friday. The guests were received by Superintendent of Adiala Jail Chaudhry Asghar Ali and other staff. During the visit, the minister and his wife inspected coronavirus front desk, jail entry point, walk through gate, screening machine and provision of sanitizer and gloves to the staffers and inmates.

They also visited women and juveniles wards, kitchen, hospital and all the barracks and interacted with the prisoners.