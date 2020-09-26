Share:

LAHORE - On the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, the provincial government has issued the gazette notification of The Sugar Factories (Control) Amendment Ordinance, 2020.

In this regard, the Chief Minister has stated that protection of sugarcane farmers’ rights has been ensured through the amended Ordinance as up to three years imprisonment or a maximum of Rs5 million fine could be imposed for violation of the Ordinance.

The sugarcane farmers will not face any difficulty in receiving their dues nor could anybody dare to exploit them, he said, adding that the sugar mills owners will be bound to purchase sugarcane at the notified rate and issuance of the receipt bearing weight and price.

The CM maintained the farmers will reap the reward of their hard work due to the restriction of payment through the bank.

Similarly, the crushing season will start in time and the government will continue to protect the rights of the farmers, concluded the CM.