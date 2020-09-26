Share:

Punjab Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat has directed all departments of the province to follow the instructions of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar to ensure transfer of visually impaired daily wagers on contract within a month.

He was presiding over a review meeting in this regard here on Friday. Additional Chief Secretary Punjab and Secretary Social Welfare were also present.

Raja Basharat said that the Chief Minister had given the target of transferring 645 daily wagers on contract basis but so far only 319 persons have been recruited. The regularization of the remaining 326 daily wagers must be completed soon, he added.

He said that it was a priority of the government to solve all the issues being faced by the visually impaired persons so the concerned departments should do their utmost to address these problems of special needs persons.

The Chairman Blinds Association thanked the Chief Minister and Raja Basharat saying that their long-standing problems were being solved with their special attention. Representatives of the visually impaired persons were specially invited to the meeting on the instructions of the Minister for Law and Social Welfare.