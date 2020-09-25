Share:

Faisal Iqbal cleared to rejoin Balochistan cricket team

LAHORE - Faisal Iqbal will rejoin the Balochistan cricket team for the National T20 Cup on Saturday after he was issued a No Objection Certificate (NOC) by his parent organization, Pakistan International Airlines, on Friday. Faisal is already in isolation in Muridke and ready to join the squad in Multan. “The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is pleased Faisal Iqbal has promptly and swiftly resolved an ongoing matter that could have resulted in distraction during an important period for his side and the tournament. Hopefully, Faisal will now fully focus on the job at hand and make meaningful contribution as head coach of the Balochistan cricket team,” PCB General Manager-Domestic, Junaid Zia, said here. Balochistan will play their tournament opener against Sindh on October 1.

1st National Online Basic Gymnastics Course 2020

LAHORE - The 1st National Online Basic Gymnastic Coaching Workshop 2020 got underway on Friday, where students from schools, colleges, universities and other youngsters for the course. The course is being conducted by Sports for Life, in collaboration with Pakistan Gymnastic Federation (PGF), Khilari.pk and Sports Promotion Society. PGF Associate Secretary Faisal Fayyaz and Sports for Life CEO Shehzad Qazi said that the registration fee is free for all the participants. PGF President Ahmed Ali Rajpoot and PGF Secretary Parvaiz Ahmad graced the opening ceremony as chief guest while POA Secretary Khalid Mehmood would grace the closing ceremony tomorrow (Sunday) as guest of honor. The expert panel consists of well renowned and qualified coaches of gymnastics like Mian M Farooq, M Mustaqeem, Umair Khan, Nazar Muhamad and Syed M Murtaza delivered the lectures and the contestants learnt a lot from their lectures. Faisal Fayyaz and Shehzad Qazi, who are also heading the organizing committee, said that online gymnastic coaching course is the first of its kind during which several lectures will be delivered and afterwards an MCQ test will also be carried out. The participants will be awarded online participation certificates.

London’s O2 Arena to stage 2022 Laver Cup

LONDON (Agencies): London’s cavernous O2 Arena will host the fifth edition of the Laver Cup in September 2022, organisers said on Friday. Named after Australian great Rod Laver, the team event co-created by Roger Federer pits six of the best players from Europe against six of their counterparts from the rest of the world. It will be held from Sept. 23 to Sept. 25. “We’re so excited to be bringing the Laver Cup to London, a city steeped in tennis heritage,” Laver Cup Chairman Tony Godsick said in a statement. “The British fans love their tennis and the Laver Cup is like nothing they have seen before.” The O2 Arena has been home to the ATP World Tour Finals since 2009 but will host the season-ending event for the last time this November.