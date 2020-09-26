Share:

DADU - The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), Hyderabad will announce the results of Secondary School Certificate Part II (Class X) Annual Examination, 2020 today (Saturday). According to a handout issued here, since this year Board was not able to conduct SSC (Part I & II) annual examinations, 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic, the students were promoted on the basis of the policy approved by Government of Sindh. The result shall also be accessible on Board’s website, www.biseh.edu.pk and through sending SMS on 8583.