Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Usman Dar has said that 1.5 billion rupees have so far been disbursed under the Kamyab Jawan program.

Addressing a function in Gujrat on Saturday, he said that one hundred fifty thousand job opportunities will be provided under the first phase of Kamyab Jawan program. He said that loans are being provided to the youth at the mark-up rate of just 3 percent.