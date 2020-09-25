Share:

ISLAMABAD-Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Malki visited Pakistan Sweet Home. The kids of Pakistan Sweet Home welcomed him by presenting a bouquet and presented a guard of honour. The envoy visited the mosque, hostel and school of Pakistan Sweet Home.

Zamrud Khan, Patron in Chief of Pakistan Sweet Home thanked the Saudi Ambassador and all the guests. He said that the children of Pakistan Sweet Home have achieved excellent marks in Matriculation and Pakistan Sweet Home has created the world’s first cadet college for these orphans.

Jamil Hashmi (R) SSP Motorway Police also expressed his views at the event and said, “I pay tribute to extra ordinary hard work of Zammrud Khan to save their future and today they are on the way to their destination.”

Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Malki said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are like brothers. We always stand side by side in every difficult time with Pakistan and this relation of brotherhood will continue forever. Saudi envoy said, “I see doctors, engineers, Army officers, lawyers and judges among these children. I am a volunteer of Pakistan Sweet Home and I support Pakistan Sweet Home as much as possible. And now I am part of the Pakistan Sweet Home team.”