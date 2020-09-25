Share:

ISLAMABAD - In pursuance of the Clean and Green Pakistan Initiative, Secretary Aviation Division Hassan Nasir Jamy inaugurated Miyawaki Afforestation Project at Ramma Dam site New Islamabad International Airport on Friday. Later, Secretary Aviation also planted sapling at Ramma Dam. Speaking on the occasion, he highlighted the significance of the campaign and termed it as a positive contribution towards Clean and Green Pakistan initiative. Secretary Aviation was briefed by the Airport Manager that under the vision of Prime Minister Clean and Green Pakistan Initiative Islamabad International Airport will plant 5 lakh trees in next four to five years at the Airport.