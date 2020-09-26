Share:

Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Senator Sirajul Haq has demanded the government to allocate special seats for the overseas Pakistanis in the parliament and grant them right to vote in light of the decision of the apex court.

Talking to delegation of the expatriates at Mansoora on Saturday, he also called for establishment of special courts for the speedy trial of the cases related to the community.

Led by Pakistan Overseas Community Chairman Mian Tariq Javed, the delegation discussed their grievances with the JI chief, seeking support of the Senator for their speedy and permanent solution.

Sirajul Haq said the JI always raised the voice for the Pakistani community living in different countries and support their all fair demands. He said overseas Pakistani sent home remittance of billions of rupees every year, playing a key role in development of the country. But, he said, the successive governments paid no heed to their problems. During the pandemic, he said, the overseas Pakistan went through the desperate condition.

Later, the JI chief addressed a gathering in Samarbagh and criticized the government for providing no relief to the masses despite tall claims. He said massive inflation made it impossible for a common Pakistan to afford a meal in a day. He said prices of food items, medicines, electricity and gas touched the skies in past two years. He said PTI government destroyed every sector and put the economy on the ventilator. He said people became desperate from the policies of the present regime and wanted to get rid of the all status quo parties.

Meanwhile, JI Deputy Emir Liaqat Baloch said the prime minister should avoid lip service for the Kashmir cause and take some practical steps to challenge the Indian design for the region. He said there was need to formulate a unanimous Kashmir policy with the consultation of national leadership.

Baloch also paid tribute to the nationalistic services of Nawabzada Nasrullah Khan on the 17th death anniversary of veteran politician.