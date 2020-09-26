Share:

DADU - The Model Customs Collectorate, Hyderabad has seized six thousand bottles of liquor worth Rs90 million during the search of a container at Hyderabad bypass. Collector Customs Aamir Rashid, while briefing media persons here at Customs House on Friday, informed that after receiving information about smuggling of liquor, a team under his supervision chased Islamabad-bound container bearing registration number: C-145, and intercepted it near Hyderabad bypass. “During search of the container, the team recovered 500 cartons, having six thousand bottles of liquor, worth Rs90 million,” he disclosed. He informed the team had seized the container and had also apprehended the driver, while further investigation was underway. Motorcyclist crushed to death on National Highway: A motorcyclist was crushed to death here on the National Highway near Matiari on Friday. According to police, a speeding oil tanker crushed Ishaq Subhan, 55, under its wheels. Soon after the accident, police reached site of the accident and arrested the driver