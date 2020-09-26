Share:

ISLAMABAD - Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has called a meeting of the parliamentary leaders in the National Assembly on September 28 here at Parliament House.

In this regard, the speaker has written letters to the parliamentary leaders inviting them to attend the meeting, said a press release issued here on Friday.

The speaker in his missive to the parliamentary leaders said that there had been ongoing debates and concerns with regard to holding of fair and transparent elections in Pakistan as well as in the context of upcoming elections of Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly.

He said “We, as representatives of People of Pakistan, should effectively address these concerns by proposing suitable mechanisms and amendments in the existing laws/rules/procedures from the apex forum of Parliament.”

He asked them to share proposals for bringing required reforms in the existing electioneering process in Pakistan as well as for the upcoming elections of Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly to introduce more robust, fair and transparent election process.

He was certain that with their valuable input and cooperation, they would be able to bring more transparency and fairness in the electioneering process and would be lived up to the expectation of the citizenry.

The speaker requested them to attend the meeting to share their proposals/concerns and suggest an inclusive mechanism for reforming the election process in the country.

The parliamentary leaders invited to attend the meeting include Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, leader of the Opposition, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Asad Mahmood, Chaudhary, Tariq Bashir Cheema, Federal Minister for Housing and Works, Mohammad Akhtar Mengal, Dr. Khalid Magbool Siddiqui, Khalid Hussain Magsi, Ghous Bux Khan Mahar, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Federal Minister for Railways, Nawabzada Shazain Bugti and Amir Haider Azam Khan.