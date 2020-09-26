Share:

LAHORE - Federal Minister of Economic Affairs Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiyar called on Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar at the Governor House here on Friday.

Governor Punjab said that we will not let those succeed who are trying to destabilize the country.

Our government has put Pakistan on the path of economic recovery and a strong economy is vital for the country’s progress.

According to details, the meeting that took place on Friday discussed various national and political matters.

Speaking during the meeting, Governor Punjab said that our government’s prudent economic policies have increased World Economic Organisations’ confidence in Pakistan. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, our government has launched historic programmes for public welfare.

Poor-friendly initiatives like Ehsaas Programme, Kamyab Jawan Programme are aimed at uplift of underprivileged sections of the population.

Through Citizens’ portal launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan, every citizen can register their complaints to concerned authorities.

Governor Punjab said that corruption has incurred a great loss to Pakistan. We came to power with the mandate to root out corruption and for that, we stand by the accountability organisations.

We have made difficult decisions to put Pakistan’s economy in the right direction and the circumstances have been improving accordingly.

We will provide relief to the public on every front.

Governor said that we are ensuring meritocracy and transparency in the country and Pakistan is moving forward on every front.

The elements who are trying to destabilise Pakistan will fail miserably. Provincial Minister Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiyar said that government’s economic targets are very clear and we are taking all practical steps in order to achieve them. The public will benefit from effective economic policies of the government.