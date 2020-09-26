Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Senate’s Standing Committee on Water Resources was informed on Friday that concerted efforts were being made to install telemetry system at various points of the Indus River to ensure judicious distribution of water among the provinces.

“The telemetry system will be installed in next two-three years and all provinces will get water as per their due share,” Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Engr Zahid Abbas expressed confidence while briefing the committee meeting, which was chaired by Shammim Afridi.

The meeting was apprised that the PC-I for the project, being prepared by Water and Power Development (WAPDA), would be completed within next 15 days.

The IRSA chairman said in the past, two firms had expressed keenness in the telemetry project, which was being installed in collaboration with the World Bank. In midst of the plan’s execution, the Ministry of Water Resources raised objection over one of the companies, following which the World Bank called for hiring of new experts.

When the ministry announced re-tendering for the project, the bank backed out from its commitment of aiding the project.

Senator Walid Iqbal underlined the need for installation of telemetry system at the earliest to ensure distribution of water among provinces as per the agreement.

“As per the agreement, India cannot stop water of the Chenab River,” Senator Rana Maqbool said, while pointing out insufficient amount of water in the river. To this, the chairman IRSA said the details in that regard would be shared in the next meeting.

The committee also discussed point of public importance raised by Senator Samina Saeed regarding compensation to the affectees of Tarbela dam.

The meeting was told that the dam was set up at 82,109 acres land spreading over Haripur, Mansehra, Swabi, Attock and others. All the afectees of Tarbela dam had been given compensation as per the WAPDA record.

The committee was further informed that no amount of compensation was outstanding against WAPDA.

The meeting also reviewed the status of project regarding generation of hydel power from Tanda Dam.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Senators Sana Jamali, Sayd Muhammad Sabir Shah and Gianchand.