ISLAMABAD-Cross Stitch has established itself as a fashion brand with its timeless and traditional appeal, reaching out to a market that celebrates its heritage. Cross Stitch has opened its several stores in main locations of Pakistan. It is one of the biggest retail chains in Pakistan which sells unstitched as well as ready-to-wear clothing for women with exclusive fashion clothing items. Recently, they have launched their luxury unstitched collection named, “The Luxury Edit”, which is a myriad of bold and beautiful colors. Photography of the shoot was done by Natasha Zubair. Makeup of the model was done by SunilNawab. Jewellery by Allure by Mht.