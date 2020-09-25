Share:

While on a journey to exploring our lives, we forgot many important assets while egotism had ruined our lives. This all depends on our inner envisage which involves self-serving, self-absorption, self-regards, self-interests and a mind of egomania which not only ruins our lives but also ruins others lives. Sometimes we think that a person should be of the same kind of mind that we have but it is impossible. If two individuals are of a similar nature then it makes sense of a real bond. Now, the question arises that what is the difference between mind and nature?.

According to a theory, the mind is the ability to attribute mental states, beliefs, intents, desires, emotions and knowledge to oneself and to others. It is obligatory to understand the thesis of the mind because others have beliefs, desires, intentions and perspectives that are different from one’s own. When it comes to nature, according to philosophical study, nature is a part of the mind. Spatial cognition in psychology informs us that people remember locations of objects around the body by constructing a mental spatial framework consisting of extensions of the axes of the body, head/feet, front/back, and left/right, and attaching the objects to them. Every person has a different mindset and ideology. Understanding the human mind is at the core of psychoanalytic theory.

Psychoanalytic theory was first laid out by Sigmund Freud in the late 19th century. It is the theory of personality organisation and the dynamics of personality developments that guides psychoanalysis (a clinical method for treating psychopathology). Psychoanalytic theory has undergone different evolutions since its work.

MUHAMMAD OMAR SIDDIQUI,

Sindh.