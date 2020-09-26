Share:

peshawar - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Friday directed the quarters concerned to strictly follow the timelines set for completion of development projects in tribal district South Wazirstan and made it clear that whole development process including identification of schemes, designing & planning, implementation and supervision of development schemes should be ensured in transparent and effective manners. “Tribal people should get benefits of merger,” he said.

Presiding over a meeting of Task Force regarding Appraisal of Governance, Development & Security in South Wazirstan, the chief minister particularly directed to devise a detailed plan for education, health and public health engineering sectors of South Wazirstan. He also directed that disbursement of compensations under Citizens Losses Compensation Programme be completed on fast track basis. He also directed the authorities concerned to ensure setup for newly established tehsils of South Wazirstan as interim solution of administrative issues. However, he underlined the need to resolve issue of district headquarter and constituted a committee comprising commissioner and other relevant authorities which would present final recommendation to this effect in consultation with the local tribes.

Provincial ministers Taimur Jhagra, Shaharam Tarakai, Shaukat Yousafzai, Special Assistant to CM Kamran Bangash, Chief Secretary Dr. Kazim Niaz, Additional Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir, Principal Secretary to CM Shahab Ali Shah, Commander Headquarter 11 Corps, Inspector General Police, IG FC and other military and civil high ups also attended the meeting.

The meeting was informed that fencing of 739.6km out of 836.1km long area of border had been completed whereas fencing of remaining border yet to be done. The Chief Minister asked the authorities concerned for practicable proposal for the purpose. The meeting was told that an umbrella scheme had been approved by PDWP for establishment of police stations, police check posts, special branch and CTD in South Wazirstan. The estimated cost of the project was Rs.1.01 billion. Similarly, a plan had been chalked out for the training of 4000 police personnel while training of 900 levies and Khasadars was in process.

About tourism & economic potential of South Wazirstan, the meeting was informed that the district has sufficient potential of tourism, mines & minerals, progressive farming, water resources, livestock and trade with Afghanistan. The meeting was told that under Citizens Losses Compensation Programme more than 40,000 cheques had been disbursed whereas around 36,000 cheques would be distributed soon. The Chief Minister directed to complete disbursement of compensation cheques.

In order to provide livelihood opportunities to people of South Wazirstan, the Chief Minister urged the need to have special focus on the development of tourism and mines & minerals. He directed the Secretary Tourism and other relevant officials to visit the tourists’ sites of South Wazirstan and present proposals to promote domestic tourism as early as possible. He also directed that construction of access roads to tourists’ sites be included in the overall plan regarding promotion of tourism. Mahmood Khan also asked for feasible model for the development of Agriculture Park in Wana.

Additional chief secretary informed the meeting that Rs.49.2 billion were allocated for South Wazirstan under the development strategy of newly merged areas. Major portion of these funds had already been spent. He said that 121 schemes in different sectors had been allocated for South Wazirstan under the current Annual Development Programme (ADP).

Numerous projects with the total cost of Rs.2619 million have also been included in ADP for the establishment, upgradation and reconstruction of government schools in South Wazirstan.

The Chief Minister directed the education department to devise detail plan for education sector in South Wazirstan making it clear that priorities should be fixed for the purpose. In the first phase missing facilities be provided in schools of South Wazirstan and non-functional schools should be made functional in the second phase.

The meeting was informed that local government structure in South Wazirstan had been established. Office of assistant director local government was functional whereas operationalization of TMAs was in process. Similarly, recruitment process against vacant posts of village and neighbourhood councils was initiated. It was further informed that work on 35 development schemes in roads sectors out of total 45 schemes had been started and eight schemes were near completion.