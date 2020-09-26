Share:

US President Donald Trump plans to nominate Amy Coney Barrett to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court, CNN reported Friday.

Citing multiple Republican sources, the report said the White House is indicating that Barrett is the intended nominee.

Trump will announce his nominee Saturday, setting in motion what will be a bitterly contested confirmation battle that the president wants to see concluded before the Nov. 3 presidential election.

Barrett met Monday with Trump at the White House, but CNN said sources were cautious the president may make a last-minute change.

Barrett, 48, serves on the 7th US Circuit Court of Appeals, and if nominated, she would be Trump's third Supreme Court appointee, following Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh.

Ginsburg died last Friday of metastatic pancreatic cancer.