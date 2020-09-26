Share:

KARACHI - At least two persons were killed and three others sustained injuries in gas pipeline explosion in New Karachi area of the metropolis on Friday. According to details, a gas pipeline of a house situated near Do Minute Chowrangi in New Karachi exploded resulting in the death of two people and burn injuries to three others. The local police said that the pipeline exploded after being damaged during the digging work in the area. “The pressure in the gas pipeline resulted in an explosion.” A house was collapsed after the explosion, injuring five persons. The injured were rushed to the hospital, where two of them succumbed to their burn wounds, said police. Further investigation into the matter was underway.