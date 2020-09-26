Share:

The US Army has sent 70 trucks to Syria through the al-Waleed border crossing with Iraq, local sources said Friday.

The convoy, including 12 armored vehicles, trucks with essential supplies, and several fuel tankers, went to US bases in Syria’s Hasakah, Raqqa and Deir ez-Zour provinces on Thursday, according to the sources, who requested anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

After a two-month break, the US, which supports the terrorist organization YPG/PKK in Syria, has sent at least 300 trucks in five convoys to the region via Iraq over the past two weeks.

These shipments also included ammunition and logistical materials.

Following the start of Turkey’s anti-terror Operation Peace Spring last October, the US focused on consolidating its positions around oil fields, while evacuating its bases in the operation zone.

US forces currently have 11 active bases and military points in the occupied areas of Hasakah, Raqqa, and Deir ez-Zour.

Washington continuously sends reinforcements to its forces located around oil fields occupied by YPG/PKK terrorists.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and to enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.