KARACHI - Chairperson, Postgraduate Admission Committee, Karachi University, Prof Dr Shahana Urooj Kazmi has announced that the list of eligible candidates for MPhil/PhD/MS/MD aptitude test have been uploaded on KU’s official website and displayed on the notice boards of the respective departments/centres/institutes. Eligible candidates can collect their admit cards from the respective departments till May 5. Candidates, whose documents are incomplete, should submit them within three days i.e. April 30, so that they can be displayed eligible.