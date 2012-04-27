LAHORE – Supporting Supreme Court’s conviction verdict, PML-N Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif have demanded Prime Minister Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani to quit the office immediately. In statement issued on Thursday, Nawaz called for a new prime minister willing to write to the Swiss authorities for reopening of graft cases against President Zardari. He also called for immediate elections in the country under the supervision of a neutral prime minister. Nawaz said Gilani’s further stay in power as a convicted person, will tarnish prestige and respect of the Parliament. He advised Gilani not to become a part of any conspiracy, adding, if he did it, he (Gilani) would incur another contempt of court. The PML-N Quaid said he firmly believed that the conviction verdict by the SC was just and right and based on facts. In the context of the decision being a conviction to the PM, he said in his view the Supreme Court also handed down this decision with heavy heart and a decision against the PM seldom earned joy at any level. At the same time he, justifying the decision, said it was regrettable that the government spared no chance to ridicule the judiciary and defy its decisions which made the courts to run out of patience. He said in the course of defying court decisions, the government appointed the officers of choice who served its purpose. Nawaz again calling for resignation of the prime minster said the more time Gilani will spend in the office the more damage will be done to the parliament and the office of the premier. The PML-N Quaid recalled the 1993 era when the then President Ghulam Ishaq Khan dismissed his government and dissolved the assemblies and he agitated the presidential act before the Supreme Court which restored his government. He said despite the fact he had won the case, he and his party did not prefer to return to the power but went to the polls to set the situation in the country right. “When we can go to elections despite victory in the legal battle why Gilani cannot quit the office even after conviction to him,” he posed. “If the nation asks him (the prime minister) as to why he went against the court verdict and sided with others, would the prime minister say that he sided with others to facilitate it in looting and plundering,” he said, alluding to the president, whom Mr Gilani is protecting against reopening of the cases before the Swiss courts. He said it was very strange on the part of the PM that he took stand against court direction on writing to the Swiss authorities to help a person (the president) who looted the public money and stashed it in foreign banks. “If looting public money is a matter of pride today the nation wants to know the facts,” he posed a query. Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif said the decision of the Supreme Court in the contempt of court case should be implemented as per all its constitutional and legal demands for the supremacy of law and survival of democracy.

He demanded that the prime minister should immediately resign from his post. In a statement issued here Thursday, the chief minister said that the business of state could not be run by ridiculing the decisions of the courts and this trend could prove fatal to the democratic system. He said money in Swiss banks looted from the country needed to be brought back and those who minted millions of dollars through corruption and malpractices and deposited these in foreign banks would meet their logical end. He said the nation had rendered sacrifices for the restoration of judiciary and supremacy of law and it would not tolerate that the decisions of the courts would be made fun of openly. Shahbaz wished that the PM instead of wasting his energies on protecting the money plundered through corruption should have strived for resolving the problems of the poor people of Pakistan who were in miserable plight due to price hike and loadshedding.The statements of Shahbaz Sharif and Nawaz Sharif demanding Gilani’s resignation, show a unified stand of the PML-N and its government in the Punjab. The CM’s demand for the resignation is a strong indication of not recognising Gilani as the prime minister both at the level of provincial government and the party. This reveals Gilani has become controversial as PM for both and ensuing situation does not usher well vis-à-vis relations and coordination between federal and the provincial governments.