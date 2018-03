ISLAMABAD -



A woman, who left blind after acid attack, has reportedly committed suicide in G/10-4.

G/10-4 resident Shakeela Rafiq was left blind after her neigbour Muhammad Ali threw acid on her two years ago.

According to reports, she was in dire distress and ended here life the other day. Police reached the site and shifted the body to hospital from where her husband took the body without autopsy.