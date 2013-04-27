

islamabad - ahmad ahmadani -



In a bid to facilitate development of alternate sources of energy in the country, National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has set Rs13.1998/kWh fresh upfront tariff for wind power generation for the delivery of electricity to the power purchaser.

The authority in the past has been determining upfront tariff for generation of electricity from wind power. The most recent upfront tariff for wind power generation was determined by the regulatory authority on 06 October, 2011 which has expired on December 31, 2012. However, after the expiry, the authority decided to determine a fresh upfront tariff for generation of electricity from wind power with a view to facilitate the wind power generation in the country. And, this upfront tariff is on BOO (Built, Operate, Operation) basis, which will be available for up to 365 days from the date of its determination by the authority.

Documents available further disclosed that this tariff is applicable for wind power generation only and will be limited to the extent of net annual energy generation supplied to the power purchaser up to 31pc net annual plant capacity factor. Only those wind power generation companies are eligible for the tariff, which are recommended by the Alternative Energy Development Board for the grant of upfront tariff and companies whose proposed plant and machinery is confirmed to be new and of acceptable quality by the Alternative Energy Development Board, companies with installed capacity in the range of 5MW to 250 MW. Similarly, the companies who have the consent of the power purchaser for procurement of electricity, along with a certificate from the power purchaser that it will have the necessary infrastructure ready and in place to evacuate all the power supplied by the applicant. More, the choice to opt for this tariff will only be available up to 365 days from the date of its determination by the authority.

It is worth mentioning that the companies opting for this tariff will have to achieve financial close by September 30, 2014.

The up-front tariff granted to any company will no longer remain applicable/ valid, if financial close is not achieved by the relevant company by September 30, 2014 or a generation licence is declined to that company.