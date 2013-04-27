

KARACHI -



The Sindh caretaker government will host an All Parties' Conference on April 30 to share and consult administrative, logistic and security arrangements made for the forthcoming elections.

Interim Chief Minister of Sindh Justice Retired Zahid Kurban Alvi informed the caretaker Prime Minister Justice (r) Mir Hazar Khan Khoso during a meeting at the Governor House on Friday.

The meeting reviewed the law and order situation and arrangements for the forthcoming elections in the province.

The Sindh government’s proposed APC would also be attended by the international observers who will be visiting the country to monitor the general elections 2013.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Secretary, Mohammad Ejaz Chaudhry in his briefing to the prime minister said that a complete security plan had been prepared by the provincial government for smooth conduct of general elections. The security plan has already been approved by Chief Election Commissioner Justice (r) Fakhruddin G Ibrahim, Chief Secretary added.

The caretaker government has started inviting the leaders of the political parties contesting in the elections which include: PPP, MQM, PML-N, JI, PTI, JUI-F, Pakistan Muslim League, NPP, Qaumi Awami Tehreek, PML-Q, Peoples Muslim League and other parties.