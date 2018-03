Islamabad- According to met office, dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next 12 hours. However, partly cloudy condition is expected in Gilgit-Baltistan. Temperature of major cities recorded today was: Islamabad 16 degree centigrade, Lahore 22, Karachi 28, Peshawar 19, Quetta 12, Murree 14, Muzaffarabad 15 and Gilgit 9 degree centigrade.