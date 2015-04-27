Ankara: President Mamnoon Hussain has said that Pakistan will continue efforts for unity of the Muslim Ummah.

In an interview with Turkish Radio and Television, he said Pakistan and Turkey stood by Saudi Arabia and both countries were engaged in promoting peaceful political resolution of Yemen crisis.

The President said the Organization of Islamic Cooperation should play its role in resolving the Yemen conflict . He emphasized that both the countries should join hands to continue promoting mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields.

He stated that Pakistan and Turkey were brotherly countries and relations between the two were exemplary.

President Mamnoon said he had come to Turkey to participate in the centenary commemoration of Canakkale victory.

He noted that the Muslims of the subcontinent had extended every possible support to Turkey in Canakkale battles. In this context, Muslim women had even donated their jewellery to mobilize funds for the cause.

The President said that the Muslims of South Asia had also fought the war on the Turkish side and many embraced martyrdom. At that time Maulana Shoukat Ali and Maulana Muhammad Ali Johar had also launched Khilafat Movement in support of Turkey, he added.

Answering a question regarding the volume of trade between Pakistan and Turkey, the President observed that though both the countries enjoyed excellent political relations yet bilateral economic ties were not at par.

He stated that both countries were taking measures to expand their economic partnership and increase the volume of bilateral trade.

In his message to the people of Pakistan and Turkey, the President emphasized that Pakistan and Turkey should join hands to continue promoting mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields.

He said that Pakistan and Turkey, being two key members of the Islamic world, should also collectively counter negative propaganda against Islam.