ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister's Special Assistant on Foreign Affairs Tariq Fatemi said on Tuesday that Pakistan was fully qualified to become member of the Nuclear Suppliers Group.

In a meeting with Russian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Ryabkov here, Fatemi underscored Pakistan’s contribution to global efforts for disarmament and non-proliferation as a mainstream and equal partner of the international community.

Ryabkov is leading the Russian delegation for the 10th Meeting of Pakistan-Russian Consultative Group on Strategic Stability.

The Special Assistant called for a principle-based and non-discriminatory global regime on non-proliferation. The two sides exchanged views on the positive trajectory of Pakistan-Russia bilateral relations, regional and global security situation as well as broad issues in the field of disarmament and non-proliferation, said an official statement.

Pakistan-Russian Consultative Group on Strategic Stability was established in 2002. It provides a structured platform for exchange of views on issues related to arms control, non-proliferation and disarmament, as well as regional security.

Separately, Hungarian Minister of State for Economic Diplomacy Levente Magyar called on Tariq Fatemi yesterday and discussed bilateral relations.

Pakistan’s role and sacrifices in the war against terrorism and other issues of regional and international importance came under discussion, said a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry.

The Hungarian Minister, who is one a two-day visit to Pakistan, said Pakistan and Hungary enjoyed excellent relations and Hungary was keen to further strengthen the bilateral ties.

He appreciated Pakistan's success in the fight against terrorism and acknowledged Pakistan's positive strides in economy and law and order.

He thanked Pakistan for its support to the Hungarian oil and gas company MOL, added the statement.