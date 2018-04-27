Share:

‘Silent protest’ by PMS officers today

Provincial Management Service (PMS) officers have decided to stage a silent protest at the Civil Secretariat and SC Lahore Registry on Friday and Saturday, respectively. As per a press release, PMS Officers from Lahore are directed to reach the Civil Secretariat. After Friday prayers, the officers will gather in front of chief secretary’s office and remind him of his unfulfilled promises through their 10-minute silence. The officers had staged a silent protest for five minutes in the past. Duration of the protest will keep increasing every week. On Saturday, PMS officers in Lahore will get together for a peaceful and silent gathering outside SC Lahore Registry to request the chief justice to decide constitutional petitions 53/10 to 56/10 and 52/11. These petitions were not fixed for hearing after 2015 because of a DMG officer who is a party to these petitions and is posted as registrar of the SC. He is not letting these constitutional petitions be heard. Staff Officer to Chief Secretary Masood Mukhtar said provincial service officers were giving one side of the story. He said that PMS officers wanted to record their protest like clerks do. The only difference is that APCA stages protest outside the secretariat, while provincial service officers do the same inside the Civil Secretariat.–Staff Reporter

PTM supporters freed, cell phones seized

Over two dozen activists of the Pashtun Tahaffaz Movement were arrested by police as they arrived outside the Lahore Press Club to stage a protest demonstration. Several activists reached the Shimla Hill to stage a protest outside Lahore Press Club when police arrested the agitators. An eyewitness told reporters that the arrested PTM workers were taken to unknown place. The PTM activists were trying to stage a demonstration to condemn the arrests of their members in other parts of the country. Hours after the detention, most of the protesters were reportedly freed. However, their mobile phone were confiscated.–Staff Reporter

Plea against PTI rally dismissed

The Lahore High Court on Thursday dismissed for not being maintainable a petition against Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) for holding its public meeting at Greater Iqbal Park (Minar-i-Pakistan). Justice Shahid Karim passed the order observing that allowing or disallowing public gathering was not the job of the courts but the government. A lawyer Zohaib Imran had moved the petition submitting that the Greater Iqbal Park had been declared a national heritage while the district government had also rejected the PTI’s request to hold its meeting on April 29 at the park. However, he said, the political party announced to hold its meeting at the park at any cost. The petitioner said the beautification of the Iqbal Park would be ruined if the PTI was not restrained from holding its meeting. He urged the court to transfer the Sunday’s meeting of the PTI to Qaddafi Stadium or Nasser Bagh.–Staff Reporter

Political workers joining PML: Zeba

Pakistan Muslim League Lahore Senior Vice President Zeba Ihsan has said that days of the PML-N government are numbered and political workers are enthusiastically joining the PML. Talking to party women from Chungi Ammar Sidhu and Mozang at the party office on Thursday, she said the PML respects those who come into its folds. She said that PML’s doors are open for all those who want to quit PML-N, PPP and PTI. She said that senior PML leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has closed his doors only on Sharif family members because they filled their pockets instead of benefitting the nation. She said the incumbent rulers have snatched bread and butter from people and added that the PML would work for the poor after coming into power.–Staff Reporter