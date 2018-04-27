Share:

KARACHI - The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Thursday claimed to have arrested two militants of Sindh separatist movement wanted in the murder of the Chinese engineer.

According to the details, CTD team conducted a raid at Kashti Chowck, Garden on a tip off while arrested two accused persons including Fayyaz Hussain and Liyaqat Ali. Police claimed to have recovered explosive, detonators, safety fuses, batteries and anti Pakistan literature.

CTD police said that the accused persons were associated with Jia Sindh Muttahida Mahaz Shafi Burfat group also known as Sindh Liberation Army. During the course of investigation accused persons confessed to have planted roadside bomb national highway, link road district Sukkar. The bomb has been planted to target the vehicle of Chinese engineers vehicles used to work on CPEC project.

Police said that the one of their comrade Nasrullah have earlier been arrested by CTD Sukkar but his comrades were went into hiding and continue working for SLA across the province and also plan to sabotage the CPEC project through terrorist activities.

31 ACCUSED ARRESTED

Rangers claimed to have arrested at least 16 accused persons in different raids carried out in various parts of the city while recovered weapons and narcotics from the possession of accused persons. Rangers troops conducted raids in Eidhgha, Brigade and Model Colony areas and arrested three accused persons including Yousaf Khan, Muhammad Bilal and Irfan. The accused persons were wanted to the police in number robberies cases.

Rangers also conducted raids in Defense, Civil Line, Aram Bagh, Gizri, Boat Bassion, Sharifabad and Pak Colony areas and arrested 13 more accused persons. The accused persons arrested were identified as Sahir Khan, Faiz Ali, Nadir Khan, Farhad Shahid, Imran, Bilal, Masood Khan, Khalil and Shahrukh. The accused persons wanted to the police in various criminal cases including robberies, street crimes and others.

Rangers claimed to have recovered weapons, narcotics and other illegal stuff from the possession of accused persons while accused persons were handed over to the police for legal formalities.

On the other side, police claimed to have arrested at least 15 accused persons while recovered weapons, narcotics and looted valuables from the possession of accused persons. Surjani Town police claimed to have arrested three accused persons including Slahudin, Asif and Aqib while recovered weapons and a stolen car from their possession. Police said that the accused persons confessed to have killed a political activist Shahrukh and three brothers in Surjani Town area while also killed another man in Darakhsan area during robbery.

Iqbal Market police claimed to have arrested two accused persons Habib ur Rehman and Noor Ahmed wanted to the police in various cases of street crimes. Sohrab Goth police claimed to have arrested an accused Naseem while recovered weapons from their possession.

Docks police arrested four drug paddlers including Nasarullah, Shafiullah, Javaid and Imran while recovered narcotics from their possession. New Karachi police claimed to have arrested Zafar and Ghulam Murtaza while recovered weapons from their possession. Kalri police arrested Akram while recovered narcotics from his possession.

Police said that the accused person running a narcotics den in the locality. Fearer police arrested two accused persons Abdul Latif and Sikander while recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.