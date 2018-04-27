Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan achieved agriculture growth of 3.81 percent during fiscal 2017-18 which is highest growth in the past 13 years, revealed Pakistan Economic Survey.

The agriculture growth in 2017-18 was higher than the target of 3.5 percent and last year growth of 2.07 percent, Pakistan Economic Survey 2017-18 launched here said.

The cotton crop has share of 1.0 percent in GDP and contributes 5.5 percent in agriculture value-addition. During 2017/18, cotton production was recorded at 11.935 million bales, registering 11.8 percent increase over the production of 10.67 million bales during 2016-17.

Wheat is the leading food grain of Pakistan occupying the largest area under single crop. Wheat accounts for 9.1 percent of the value added in agriculture and 1.7 percent of GDP in Pakistan. Wheat production during July-Feb (2017/18) stood at 25.49 million tons compared to 26.67 million tons in 2016/17, depicting 4.4pc decline.

Rice is an important food and cash crop and it accounts for 3.1 percent in the value added in agriculture and 0.6 percent of GDP. During 2017-18, rice production remained historically high 6.849 million against 6.849 million tons last year showing growth of 8.7pc.

During 2017-18, the production of sugarcane was at record high at 81.1 million tons against 75.48 million tons last year, showing increase of 7.4pc. Sugarcane crop accounts for 3.6 percent in agriculture’s value-addition and 0.7 percent in overall GDP.

Maize contributes 2.4 percent to the value added in agriculture and 0.5 percent to GDP. During 2017-18, its production stood at 5.7 million tons compared to the last year’s production of 6.134 million tons, showing a decline of 7pc.

Livestock, contributing approximately 58.92 percent to the agriculture sector and 11.11pc in GDP, witnessed 3.76 percent growth compared to 2.99 percent during last year.

The growth in agriculture sector directly impacts the poverty situation in the country as mostly rural population is engaged with the sector and the high growth means reduction in poverty.