LAHORE - Three sitting members of the KP Assembly belonging to PTI announced to join the PPP after meeting the PPP chief Asif Ali Zardari here at Bilawal House on Thursday. Nageena Khan, Obaidullah Mayar and Zahid Durrani are among the 20 legislators expelled by the PTI on allegations of financial corruption in the recent Senate elections.

Later, talking to the media, Zahid Durrani said more PTI lawmakers would join the PPP in the days to come. He alleged that the PTI leadership took disciplinary action against them without being heard. He said no member of the committee contacted them for explanation. “PTI has deviated from its ideology. It is now in search of electables,” he remarked.

In a related development, a PML-N lawmaker from Bahawalpur Makhdum Iftikhar Hassan announced to join the Janubi Punjab Suba Mahaz (JPSM) at a press conference here on Thursday. President JPSM, Khusro Bakhtayar and other leaders including Nasrullah Khan and Dost Muhammad Mazari were also present on the occasion.

Talking to the media, Iftikhar Gillani said that he wished to have the secretariat of South Punjab province in Bahawalpur where all the people in the new province would be treated equally.

Makhdum Khusro Bakhtayar said many members of the parliament will join their group very soon.

Talking about the future of JPSM, he said that it had been created with one point agenda of making South Punjab province. “JPSM movement will end soon after the establishment of the new province,” he said.

Replying to a question, Nasrullah Dareshak said that PPP leadership was in contact with them informally and had assured all out support for their cause.