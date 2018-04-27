Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Police Inspector General Arif Nawaz Khan on Thursday ordered his department that all the traffic wardens should wear similar blue uniform in all districts of the province with effect from April 30.

A police spokesman said the traffic wardens with blue uniform were performing duties in six district of the province. Following the orders of the police chief, now the traffic officials would be wearing similar uniform in the remaining 31 districts.

“The traffic warden system has been implemented across the Punjab. Now, all over the Punjab there will be same uniform of traffic police instead of the previous dress code that was white shirt with blue trouser,” the spokesman said.

After approval of the police chief, Punjab DIG traffic has also started the process of appointments of traffic wardens from five big cities for remaining districts of the province.