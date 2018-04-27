Share:

ISLAMABAD - Former prime minister and PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif on Thursday directed Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to present a people’s friendly federal budget in order to give more relief to the masses in the last budget of the incumbent government.

The meeting took place at the residence of Senator Abbas Afridi in Islamabad and the PML-N leader also directed the prime minister to refrain from levying any taxes in the budget.

The prime minister assured Nawaz Sharif that the federal government was entirely focusing on the development projects and the next budget would be tax-free.

Meanwhile, the PML-N Supreme leader also met with the Rawalpindi division party leaders and chaired a meeting which was attended by prime minister, Maryam Nawaz, Pervaiz Rashid and party lawmakers from the constituency.

The meeting was not attended by the estranged party leader and former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan.

Nawaz directed the party leaders to expedite the election campaign in their constituencies.

Nawaz advised his party leaders to keep their courage alive regardless of the accountability court’s decision against him.

The former prime minister directed the leaders to launch strong political campaign and keep the party graph upward with their political activism.

The people had rejected the Panama Papers Leaks case verdict and despite the court decision, the PML-N graph goes upward rather than downward.

He directed the leaders to visit public and deliver his massage to them, adding he hopes the opponents will be defeated like in the past.