Share:

Islamabad - The Capital development Authority on Thursday conducted an operation against illegal bus stands at Faizabad and dismantled sheds erected illegally by the owners of six bus stands.

The operation was jointly carried out by the staff of Enforcement Directorate, Environment Wing, MPO and Environment Wing of the CDA while assistance was provided by Islamabad Administration and Islamabad police. Heavy machinery was utilized to demolish the illegal constructions. The operation was conducted against Islamabad Express, Shuja Express, Raja Travels-1, Raja Travel-2 and Raja Travel-3. The vehicles found parked beneath the sheds were shifted before the operation. Few of the miscreants tried to disrupt the operation; however the operation was completed successfully, according to the CDA officials.

The operation was supervised by Muhammad Ramzan, Deputy Director. ICT Magistrate Ali Javed along with the reserve police provided magisterial cover and also supervised the activity. During the operation, massive sheds erected by the transport companies for parking their vehicles were dismantled.