Share:

Islamabad - The administration of Islamabad and Rawalpindi has finalized arrangements for a polio campaign starting from May 07, 2018 with mutual consultation. Review meetings before and after the campaign would be organized to discuss resources and issues faced by the concerned personnel during the previous campaign so that the upcoming campaign could be made more effective. Data would be collected in Rawalpindi and Islamabad to achieve desired results from the campaign.

Islamabad‘s Mayor Sheikh Anser Aziz chaired a meeting of the task force constituted on the directions of the Prime Minister of Pakistan. The meeting was attended by representatives of Islamabad and Rawalpindi administrations, District Health Officers and officers of the other concerned formations. The Mayor said that the main objective of the task force is to establish effective liaison between the twin cities and formulate coordinated policy so that the menace of polio could be eradicated completely.

The Mayor said that polio teams from Rawalpindi will administer polio drops in the area which are in the jurisdiction of Rawalpindi police while the areas falling under jurisdiction of Islamabad police would be covered by teams of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad and Islamabad Capital Territory administration. He said that due to unclear boundaries of the twin cities, many children are not administered the polio drops. He said that boundaries of the 7 union councils of Islamabad are common with Rawalpindi while boundaries of 30 union councils of Rawalpindi are common with Islamabad city; therefore, clear cut demarcation is necessary so that every child under the age of 5 could be administered polio drops.

The Mayor directed the Rawalpindi and Islamabad administrations and health departments of both the cities to ensure true implementation of the plan for polio campaign starting from May 7, 2018. He directed to call a meeting of the task force upon the conclusion of the campaign so that success of the campaign could be evaluated and problems faced during the campaign could be discussed.

He said that local elected representatives play an important role in administering polio drops in their respective union councils. He said that in order to curb polio completely, new recruitment is also being conducted. The Mayor said that it is our national responsibility to fight this deadly disease until it’s completely eliminated so that our next generation could be saved.