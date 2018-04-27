Share:

MIRPUR (AJK) - AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan visited House of Commons, the lower house of the British Parliament in London, and apprised the MPs of the current critical situation of Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

The valley witnessed increased human rights abuses by the Indian occupying forces unleashed against the people of the state. The meeting of AJK Prime Minister with the British Parliament members was managed by Raja Najabat Hussain, the chairman of Jammu Kashmir Self Determination Movement International, says a message released to the media on Thursday.

The extraordinary meeting was attended among others by Chris Leslie, chairman of All Party Parliamentary Group on Kashmir in the British Parliament, Deputy Chairman Jack Brereton, Vice Chairman Barrister Imran Hussain, Shadow foreign Minister for Europe Khalid Mahmood, Shadow Justice Minister Barrister Yasmin Qureshi, Shadow Immigration Minister Afzal Khan, Muhammad Yasin, Former-MP Julie Hilling, Raja Zubair Iqbal Kiani, the president of PML-N AJK (UK) and Malik Javid Ahmed Chairman International Human Rights Federation.

The prime minister briefed the British parliamentarians of the increased aggressive posture of India in the region including the planned genocide and target killing of the innocent Kashmiris in the bleeding valley of occupied Jammu Kahsmir besides the frequent incidents of the unprovoked Indian firing on the line of control facing Azad Jammu Kashmir.

Farooq Haider sought key role of Britain in getting the Indian brutalities stopped in occupied Jammu Kashmir, where people of the state have launched struggle for liberation of the motherland from Indian yoke.

The host of the meeting Raja Najabat Hussain thanked AJK Prime Minister Farooq Haider Khan. MP Nijabat gave away to the Prime Minister 12- point suggestions authored by his Jammu Kashmir Self Determination Movement International for mustering maximum support of the international community for early peaceful settlement of Kashmir issue in line with the aspirations of the people of the erstwhile Jammu Kashmir State.

Raja Farooq gave away the Shields of honour to the British parliamentarians in acknowledgement of their continued unflinching support to the Kashmir cause.

CENTRE FOR OVERSEAS KASHMIRIS LAUDED: The 'One Window Swift Facilitation Center' at Mirpur Development Authority's offices complex here provides services related to allotment of land and the related matters for the overseas Kashmiris.

"At least 25 to 30 cases related to the allotments in MDA's housing sectors including transfer of plots, approval of plans/designs of the private and public sector buildings under the bye-laws of the MDA, resolution of issues related to the unlawful possession by the land grabbers, requisite proceeding for getting the illegally occupied plots freed from the land grabbers through the town planning and Estate Management sections of the MDA are some of the assignments.

Tajamal Hussain, senior MDA official at the One-Window Facilitation Centre, said it was meant for swift disposal of the cases.

According to an in depth investigation over the usage of the Centre, the State-of-the-Art Center at Mirpur Development Authority Central offices complex, has yielded hundred percent results executing the delivery of swift service to the masses including lakhs of the UK-based Kashmiri expatriates, related to all sections of the MDA.