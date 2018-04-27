Share:

ISLAMABAD - All the four political bosses of the Foreign Ministry during the PML-N government were either sacked or disqualified.

Nawaz Sharif did not appoint a full-time foreign minister for four years until his disqualification in July 2017 despite pressure from the opposition.

Sartaj Aziz as an adviser and Tariq Fatemi as a special assistant virtually ran the day-to-day business while Sharif kept the main role to himself. Fatemi was sacked for his role in Dawn leaks in April 2017. Sartaj Aziz continued as the adviser for the next few months. Then Sharif was sacked under a Supreme Court order in July 2017 for hiding assets and the cabinet automatically stood dissolved.

When Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was elected as the prime minister to replace Nawaz Sharif, he chose to appoint a full-time foreign minister. His pick, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, was controversial, but was still welcomed by the Opposition. Asif was always considered a hawk in PML-N.

Sartaj Aziz was asked to continue as the adviser with the status of federal minister, but he declined to share power with Asif. He was later appointed as Planning Commission deputy chairman enjoying the status of a federal minister.

The Islamabad High Court yesterday disqualified Khawaja Asif from holding any public office under Article 62 (1) (f). A three-member Islamabad High Court bench, headed by Justice Athar Minallah, announced the decision reserved on April 10 on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Usman Dar’s plea. The verdict was read out by Justice Athar Minallah.

The order said: “We declare that the respondent was not qualified to contest the general election of 2013 from NA-110 as he did not meet the conditions described under Article 62 (1) (f) of the Constitution, read with Section 99 (1) (f) of the Act of 1976. The petition is, therefore, allowed. The registrar of this court is directed to send a certified copy of this judgment to the Election Commission for de-notifying the respondent as a member of the National Assembly of Pakistan. A copy is also directed to be sent to the speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan for information.”

Usman Dar lost the NA election to Asif in May 2013. The PTI leader moved the court against Asif relying on the apex court’s landmark judgment of July 28, 2017, pertaining to the receivable salary under which Nawaz Sharif was disqualified as the premier.

The 35-page verdict was sent to the Election Commission of Pakistan to begin proceedings of disqualification of Khawaja Asif. Reacting to the verdict, Asif announced he would challenge the verdict in the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

During the about-to-end tenure of the PML-N government, Pakistan went through a bad phase of ties with neighbours – India, Afghanistan and Iran. The relations with the US also remained shabby.

Sharif who was ousted as the prime minister and PML-N chief was satisfied that those running the foreign ministry – Khawaja Asif and Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua – were close to him.

Out of a few potential candidates, Janjua was picked last year by Sharif to lead the foreign ministry. Pakistan High Commissioner to India Abdul Basit, a strong candidate for the slot, sought early retirement to show his resentment on Janjua’s elevation.

Sources told The Nation Abbasi may not appoint a new foreign minister as the nation goes to polls in a few months, possibly in July.

“Since Khawaja Asif has announced to challenge the verdict in the Supreme Court, there is a little chance that the PM will appoint a new FM. “We are already going for the general elections, so PM Abbasi can run the ministry himself like Sharif for the remaining period of the five-year term ending by end of May,” said a senior PML-N leader.