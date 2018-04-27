Share:

KARACHI - The education authorities Thursday failed to fulfill their duties as another Intermediate mathematics paper leaked in Karachi about 15 minutes before the exam beginning.

According to details, the first year mathematics papers was scheduled to be held at 9:30am but the question paper was leaked on social media 15 minutes before the exams was about to start. The worst thing was that the exam also went ahead with the same question paper. Annual intermediate exams became controversial after another paper was leaked out.

It is worth mentioning here that on 24 April 2018, the second-year zoology paper was also leaked on the social media half-an-hour before the exam starts. The government and Intermediate Board of Karachi seems helpless in controlling the intermediate examination and the leakage of the second papers on Thursday has placed a question mark on the authorities conducting the intermediate examination in city. So far the Sindh government has imposed section 144 in the surrounding of the examination centers and Chief Minister Sindh had also restricted the students to carry mobiles phones inside the examination centers.

Meanwhile, Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair has regretted the ban on media coverage of the ongoing intermediate exams imposed by the board.