KASUR - The concluding ceremony of first phase of Anti-Riot Force (ARF) training was held at Kasur District Police Lines wherein the personnel performed mock exercises showing their skills in dispersing angry mobs without causing any harm to the protestors.

According to official sources, the anti-riot force of Kasur district police completed first phase of its training. The ARF personnel were imparted training in line with modern trends in dispersing angry mobs without causing any harm to the protestors. Forty personnel from Kasur and Sheikhupura districts each completed first phase of training at Kasur District Police Lines.

SP (investigation) Quddus Baig, DSP (headquarters) Shakil and DSP ARF Lahore Ashfaq Hussain Kazmi attended the concluding ceremony. On the occasion, the ARF personnel performed mock drills showing their skills at dispersing riots by using tear gas and adopting other methods.

Speaking on the occasion, SP Quddus Baig threw light on the importance of the anti-riot force in the current situation. He said that the police were bound to maintain law and order in society and for the purpose, the role of the anti-riot force was undeniable. "The addition of the ARF to the police force will certainly enhance the performance of the latter," he pointed out.