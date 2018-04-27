Share:

LAHORE - Evidence from all over the world shows that investing in girls and woman creates a ripple effect that yields multiple benefits- not only for individual woman, but for families, communities and countries.

The inauguration ceremony of the 3rd edition of ‘Beauty for a Better Life’ was held at Ismail Aiwan-e-Science on Thursday. The event was attended by who’s who of fashion industry, socialites, media personalities and the graduate students as well.

“Beauty for a Better Life” is a philanthropic professional educational program in Pakistan which is designed to enable underprivileged members of society to gain access to employment and self-esteem through top quality, free-of-charge beauty training.

Through this program, the L’Oréal Foundation has planned to encourage proficient cosmetics and hairstyling trainings for woman from underprivileged groups who aspire to pursue careers in the field of fashion - but can’t afford to do so.

Under the mentorship of Mehreen Syed at IFAP, the extensive 3months training imparted by “Beauty for a Better Life” program enables the students of this program to learn the latest techniques and trends in makeup and hair styling.

On the occasion, Mehreen Syed said, “ Beauty for a Better Life is effective across the globe in 30 countries in partnership with local NGOs to bring a positive change in the lives of the program’s beneficiaries through top quality, extensive and hands on training programs based on global standards, free of cost. We aim to scale up the program further, with a mission to train more than 500 beneficiaries to become beauticians and lead empowered lives.”

Speaking about the third edition of “Beauty for a Better Life” program in Pakistan, L’Oréal Pakistan Managing Director Musharaf Hai said: “The program aims to empower, educate and train women with limited resources, in the field of beauty and personal grooming, who want to become economically sustainable. Our goal is to reach deserving women and impact talented entrepreneurs.

The program is designed in accordance with the international standards in theory and practice of the L’Oréal Foundation. We primarily want to cater to the youth to make them technically proficient and financially independent. L’Oréal as a company seeks innovation and always encourages creativity and entrepreneurial spirit as our core values.”