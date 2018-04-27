Share:

SIALKOT - Ambassador of Belgium in Pakistan Mr Frederic Verheyden said that Belgium was keen to boost bilateral trade ties with Pakistan.

He pledged to make efforts to remove all the hurdles from the way of promoting mutual trade between Pakistan and Belgium. He stressed upon the need of making some effective efforts for the purpose.

The ambassador said that his country would help boost the SME sector in Pakistan besides encouraging the regular exchange of the trade delegation of Belgium and Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the ambassador visited Sialkot International Airport here and highly hailed the exporters for establishing the airport on self-help basis besides providing the world class aviation and cargo facilities to local people.

He also discussed in details the matters of mutual interest during an important meeting with the management of Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL).

On the occasion, Chairman SIAL Khawar Anwar Khawaja gave detailed briefing to the visiting Belgian Ambassador about the mega project.

He added that the grand project of Sialkot airport, set up by the exporters on self-help basis, has been playing a pivotal role in opening new vistas of socio-economic development in Sialkot, Gujrat and Gujranwala districts.

SIAL’s CEO Maj-Gen (r) Mir Haider Ali Khan added that the Sialkot exporters have set a unique example of self-help. Vice Chairman SIAL Muhammad Suhail Asghar added that the project was moving ahead successfully towards.

ARRESTS: Police arrested two accused Ashiq Ali and Tahir Mehmood for stealing electricity directly from the main line near their houses in Mughalaanwali-Sialkot and Badiana-Pasrur. Police have sent the accused behind bars.

Police arrested 15 accused shopkeepers and people for selling and purchasing fireworks in Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial, Pasrur and surrounding areas, during crackdown. Sialkot District Police Officer (DPO) Asad Sarfraz Khan said that the police have sent the accused behind the bars after registering separate cases.