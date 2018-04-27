Share:

Rawalpindi - Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday visited the residence of ex-MNA and PPP President Vehari District Mehmood Hayyat Khan at DHA-1 to inquire about his health.

Bilawal Bhutto was also flanked by Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, former State Minister on Interior and MNA from Sargodha Tasnim Qureshi and senior leader Chaudhry Manzoor Hussain.

Mehmood Hayyat Khan recently underwent a heart bypass in a private hospital and is on bed rest at his house.

PPP Chairman enquired about the health of the MNA and prayed for his early recovery. He also paid a tribute to the political services that the ex-MNA rendered to party in Vehari.

During the meeting, matters of mutual understanding and the current political situation also came under discussion.

Assuring that the general elections 2018 would be held on time, Bilawal Bhutto said that PPP is drawing a comprehensive political strategy to win. He claimed that the party position in Sindh, South Punjab and in KP is getting stronger. “We will win the upcoming general elections from the provinces by fielding the wise and famous candidates,” Chairman PPP added. Commenting on some turncoats of PPP including Nadim Afzal Chan, Bilawal said those who had left the party will not dent the party’s repute but would face a loss themselves. He said that PPP will keep in view all the national and international issues and strategy to form a strategy with consultation of all party leaders.

Speaking on the occasion, ex-MNA Mehmood Hayyat Khan thanked the party chief for his visit. He said he has completed all of his ground work to contest the election in NA-164 Vehari on party ticket and vowed to win the seat with a majority.

Police have made tight security arrangements upon the arrival of PPP Chairman.