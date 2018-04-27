Share:

Islamabad - Ministry of Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) in compliance of Supreme Court (SC) orders will propose the up-gradation of Liver Transplant Centre (LTP) at Pakistan Institute of Medical Science (PIMS) in seven days, said an official on Thursday.

The top officials of the ministry held meetings with Secretary to Prime Minister (PM) to address the existing problems of the capital’s largest hospital and submitted its report to SC. The report contains proposals of short term and long terms measures to solve the problems at PIMS.

SC had taken notice on the closure of LTP, cardiac centre and Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT) Unit of PIMS.

According to the report available with The Nation, CADD through PM office proposed that Executive Director (ED) PIMS will submit the PC-1 for up gradation of the existing infrastructure of LPT within one week.

The report said that ED will also seek supplementary grant for the purpose during the current financial year.

The short time measures included that LPT surgeons and physicians be hired by technical Experts PayScale recently approved by the federal cabinet and be offered a performance-based incentive for the number of procedures performed.

The report also said that secretary establishment division shall ensure that the relevant rules and procedures for need assessment, recruitment and performance evaluation are developed and notified in consultation with Finance Division.

The secretary CADD shall ensure publication of advertisement for recruitment of liver transplant surgeons and physicians, within three days of the notification of the above rules.

According to the report, these short-term measures will be completed before 30th of the June this year, while some doctors, nurses and paramedical staff from the existing resource in PIMS shall be got trained in the field of liver and organ transplant from any of the leading institutions.

Along with up-gradation of LTP, CADD also committed in the report that ED PIMS will also seek approval for the purchase of two incinerators on the terms and conditions already settled between the government of Punjab and the company selected through a competitive bidding process.

The ED PIMS will also seek supplementary grant for the purchase of incinerators and the funds shall be transferred directly to the government of Punjab for procuring two additional incinerators for PIMS on turnkey basis. Secretary CADD shall submit a summary for sanction of supplementary grant for approval of the PM by 26th April 2018.

The report said that to facilitate cancer patients a committee comprising Secretary CADD, ED PIMS and Professor Tanveer Khaliq will soon hold a meeting with Director NORI and Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission to explore the possibility of a working arrangement between PIMS and NORI for treatment of cancer patients.

It was also decided that Breast Cancer Screening and BMT Centres shall be merged with the cancer facility.

According to details, there are five LTP centres working in the country including Army Liver Transplant Unit, Rawalpindi, Gambat Institute of Medical Sciences (Sindh), Dow Medical University Hospital Karachi, Bahria Orchards organ Transplant Lahore and Shifa International Hospital Islamabad.