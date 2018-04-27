Share:

Rawalpindi - The chemists on Thursday observed complete shutter down strike in the city by closing all the medical stores and pharmacies to protest the Punjab Drug Bill (Amended) 2017 by provincial cabinet.

The strike was observed on call of Joint Action Committee Pharma Sector, Punjab Chemists Council Lahore and Whole Sale Chemist and Druggist Association.

The protestors set up protest camps at Bohar Bazaar and Raja Bazaar, a hub of pharmaceutical and drugs business. Closures of medical stores caused problems for the patients and their attendants in three Allied Hospitals and other parts of the city.

Many operations were postponed due to non-availability of medicines.

Patients from three allied hospitals of Benazir Bhutto Hospital, District Headquarter Hospital, Holy Family Hospital, Combined Military Hospital, and the Military Hospital faced hardships in getting medicines.

“The Punjab government is bent on causing financial problems for the chemists by passing Punjab Drug Bill (Amended) 2017,” said Dr Muhammad Zakriya Qureshi while talking to The Nation at a protest camp at Bohar Bazaar.

He said CM Punjab Mian Shehbaz Sharif is not holding a meeting with the chemists elected representatives despite giving appointments for last many months.

He added the drug and chemist associations’ representatives had held talks with provincial ministers Rana Sana Ullah, Imran Nazir, Khawaja Salman Rafique and Mujtaba Shuja ur Rehman who had also promised for arranging a meeting between Drug Association representatives and CM Punjab Mian Shehbaz Sharif to sort out the matter.

“Now none of the ministers responding to representatives of Drug Association has shown seriousness in solving the problems being faced by chemists, druggists and pharmaceutical manufacturers,” he said. He said that they would expand their protest on the roads if the Punjab government remains silent over the issue.

He said their protest would continue against cancellation of drug sales licenses, ban on issuance of new drug sales licences, the imposition of Schedule G over medical stores, wholesale dealers, distributors, the abolition of self and dispenser drug sales licenses under Punjab Drug Bill (Amended) 2017.

He said the suspension of Dispenser and Self Qualified Sales License would be tantamount of the economic murder of tens of thousands of people associated with this business in Punjab. Similarly, he said, the imposition of Schedule G would shrink the business of Pharma Trade to only a few families in Punjab. “We also reject the approval of Punjab Drug Bill (Amended) 2017 from provincial cabinet,” he said. He demanded the government to avoid ruining Pharma Trade and Industry by passing such black laws.

“I am worried because of the closure of medical stores as I have to purchase medicines for my ailing mother,” said Wasif Chaudhry. He urged CM and his cabinet to sit together with pharmacists to find a solution to the problem.