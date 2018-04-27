Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Amateur Golf Cup will commence today (Friday) here at the Margalla Greens Golf Course from Friday.

Addressing a press conference here at Margalla Greens Golf Course, Commodore Sheikh Imran Nasir SI (M), Commander North, Patron Pakistan Navy Golf for the North Region, said the championship will continue till April 29. “For a healthy competition, it has been decided to give the participation rights to all those having the handicap up to 12 strokes,” he said.

He said the main match will be played amongst amateurs over 54 holes during the three days i.e. 18 holes each day from April 27 to 29. Amateurs with handicap 12 and below will participate in the match,” he said and added: “Seniors match will be played over 36 holes on April 27 and 28, seniors over 55 years and with handicap 18 and below will be eligible to take part in the match.”

Imran said junior's match will be played over 18 holes on April 28. Junior's under the age of 16 with handicap 24 and below will be eligible to take part. “Ladies match will be played over 18 holes on April 29, lady golfers with handicap 30 and below will be eligible to participate in the match,” he said.

Imran said attractive prizes will be awarded to the participants of all the categories but the main trophy will be given to best amateur in net category. “This would be the 12th championship in sequence to be played this year and 7th on this course,” he said.

He said this annual championship, which is affiliated with Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF), was introduced with the idea of promoting this sport and to provide platform for talented individuals to come forward to make a mark in golf. “Players from all over the country have registered with us to participate in the event.

“The effort required to convert this scenic but desolate base of Margalla Hills into this picturesque golf club was a daunting and exhaustive task, however, with arduous efforts of club staff, the place has been converted into one of the best golfing facilities in the capital, furthermore, the club is equipped with self sustainable rain harvesting arrangements,” he added.

He also thanked media, which has been covering the event with special focus in past years and expected the same with more zeal this time. “I would also like to thank media for their forthcoming efforts in covering such sporting events in Pakistan, hence portraying a soft image of our motherland at international level,” Imran concluded.

THE NATION STAFFER DENIED

TO COVER PRESS CONFERENCE

Pakistan Navy’s newly-appointed Public Relations Officer Lieutenant Commander Adnan Safdar denied The Nation from attending the press conference of the of CNS Golf Cup in the name of security clearance.

It is pertinent to mention here that this scribe has been covering this event for the last decade or so and such was never happened before. Despite sending CNIC and picture, Adnan kept on lingering the issue and informed that the data of this scribe has sent for security clearance and then promised to inform by Friday morning, but he never did so and denied The Nation from covering the press conference of the prestigious event for the first time in a decade.

In the past, when Lt Nazia was in-charge, never such issues occurred. She used to handle the things in highly professional manner and timely send emails and all relevant information. It is the request of sports journalists of twin cities to the Naval Chief to conduct an inquiry in this regard and ensure no such things happen in future and sports journalists must be given due right to cover the event.