Share:

BEIJING:- China plans to use artificial intelligence (AI) and unmanned aerial vehicles, or drones, to inspect, repair and preserve the Great Wall. The China Foundation For Cultural Heritage Conservation has signed an agreement with Intel Wednesday, to explore the use of AI and the company’s drones in the protection of the Great Wall. The Great Wall, a symbol of China, is actually not just one wall, but many interconnected walls built between the third century B.C. and the Ming Dynasty (1384-1644). It faces threats from both nature and humans that make restoration difficult.–Xinhua