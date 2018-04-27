Share:

MIRPURKHAS - A shutter down strike was observed as well as protest rally also taken out on Thursday at Jhuddo Town and its outskirts areas to protest against shortage of water.

Report added that shops in all markets, shopping centres and bazaars including Shahi Bazaar, Arain Mohallah, cloth market, etc remained close. The rally was led by Khalid Arain, Jalil Unar and Ayaz Khosa, carrying banners and placards raised slogans in support of their demands.

Farmers Organisation Council Chairman Javed Ahmed Junejo alleged that in head areas of canals and distributaries irrigation department officials were selling water to influential landlords after receiving bribe.

Resultantly, in tail end areas shortage of water persisting particularly in taluka Jhuddo, Digri, Nabisar, Naokot etc.

He further said that due to corruption of irrigation department abadgars facing shortage of water since three months.

He added that they could not sow cotton and other crops while mango and banana orchards were destroyed without water and they were suffering big losses.

Tharparkar district former Nazim Arbab Anwer and Abadgar Association President Muhammad Yousuf Rajput blamed that illegal direct outlets and tempered water modules had caused of water shortage.

They demanded the higher authorities to give the irrigation system to Rangers to ensure proper judicious distribution of irrigation water. Faqeer Musheer Leghari urged the authorities to make in size to tempered modules and stop the illegal pumping machines.

They further regretted that only five percent water was being supplied to taluka Jhuddo that was inadequate supply.

Hundreds of people compelled to drink the contaminated water and bringing water for drinking purpose from far flung areas and hand pumps.

Later, after discussion, protesters rejected the recently announced rotation programme of irrigation department and decided to hold protest demonstration.